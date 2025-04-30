Maharashtra Day 2025 will be marked on May 1. Also known as Maharashtra Divas or Maharashtra Formation Day, this observance celebrates the day that the state of Maharashtra was formed under the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. A public holiday in the state of Maharashtra, the celebration of Maharashtra Day is usually marked with state-wide celebrations that help people to share the pride and recognition that they have for the state and all that it offers. As we prepare to celebrate Maharashtra Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Maharashtra Formation Day and its significance. 15 Authentic Maharashtrian Dishes To Celebrate on Maharashtra Day.

When is Maharashtra Day 2025?

Maharashtra Day 2025 will be celebrated on May 1. This annual observance is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state. It signifies the historical event where the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed from the Bombay State on May 1, 1960. While the act that separated the two regions based on the languages spoken was enacted on April 25, 1960, it only came into effect on May 1. This is the reason Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1.

Significance of Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the government often organises special events and functions where the history of the state and all its cultural contributions are celebrated. The Indian stock market also remains closed on this day. Additionally, there is an annual Maharashtra Day parade that is held at Shivaji Park, where the Governor of Maharashtra makes a speech. Maharashtra Day 2025 Rangoli Designs: Colourful ‘Jai Maharashtra’ Rangoli Ideas and Floral Patterns To Decorate Your Home and Office on Maharashtra Din (Watch Videos).

We hope that this Maharashtra Day, you do your bit to acknowledge and celebrate all that the state has to offer and its integral role in building India into an economic superpower. One of the most prominent business hubs in the country, Maharashtra is known for its balance of industries as well as agricultural produce and is celebrated for all its ecological contributions to the country as well. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).