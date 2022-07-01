Happy Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022! Farmers are the primary providers of food who work day and night to grow and cultivate the crops so that they can meet the needs of every individual in the country. Food is a necessity that can't be avoided! Due to that, farmers also hold the same importance as they are the ones who ensure food reaches the end consumer. But, nowadays, many problems have crippled the farmers who find it hard to cope in the agricultural sector. Be it scarce rainfall or substandard seeds; their problems often remain unheard. For that, Maharashtra Krishi Din has been organised to raise awareness about the plight of farmers and come forward to help them with every means possible. Every year, July 1 marks the Maharashtra Krishi Din when several activities are conducted to spread the word about the farmers. Educational seminars, plays, camps, etc., are introduced to make the day an insightful one! Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022 Date & Significance: Know History of the Day To Celebrate Birthday of Vasantrao Naik, the Father of Green Revolution.

The day was chosen in honour of the late Vasantrao Naik, the Father of the Green Revolution in Maharashtra. Born on July 1, 1913, Naik is known for his valuable services to the Indian farmers that helped them achieve the milestone of better farming practices. He is also known for pioneering the White Revolution in Maharashtra. On this day, various schemes and subsidies are also initiated to help the farmers tackle their problems in a productive manner. To celebrate Krishi Day, here's a collection of Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022 greetings and images, wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD wallpapers and SMS to send on Agriculture Day.

In order to ensure that the farmers get what they deserve, you must observe Maharashtra Krishi Din in a way that proves to be fruitful to the agricultural community. Be the part of conversations that may make a difference and encourage the participation of farmers to avail benefits from all that has been devised for them. Due to their illiterate nature and lack of proper facilities, the solutions provided by the authorities often don't reach the right people. Be the guide and help farmers with what they need! Take these Wishes & Greetings to make their day more beautiful and memorable!

