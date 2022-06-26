Maharashtra Krishi Din is a state-wide celebration that remembers the Green Revolution hero of Maharashtra - Vasantrao Naik. Celebrated across Maharashtra on Naik’s Birthday, i.e., July 1, Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022 is an important observance, especially for the farmers in the state. Every year, the celebration of Maharashtra Krishi Din is focused on celebrating farmers and understanding their tasks and needs to have a more fruitful year. As we prepare to celebrate Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Maharashtra Krishi Din and its history.

When is Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022?

Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022 will be celebrated on July 1. This annual celebration marks the birth anniversary of Vasantarao Naik. The longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vasantarao Naik, was a pioneer in the Green Revolution and White Revolution.

Significance of Maharashtra Krishi Din

Farmers are a significant diaspora of the state who contribute to a large chunk of the economy. And Vasantrao Naik played a key role in ensuring the farmers continued to make a strategically more beneficial livelihood. Maharashtra Krishi Din celebration is focused on celebrating Vasantrao and all he did. But it also remains a day dedicated to the millions of farmers who continue to strive. The woes of farmers in Maharashtra have been known for a very long time. The celebration of Maharashtra Krishi Din is crucial to helping farmers with all they need. The celebration of Maharashtra Krishi Din is often focused on initiating conversations on the various schemes and subsidies that can help farmers, the main pain points they have, and how to tackle them in the most helpful way.

Vasantrao Naik had various feats under his wing, from being the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state to actually bringing about positive change that continues to benefit the state and its people. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maharashtra Krishi Din 2022!

