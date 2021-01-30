India observes the 73rd death anniversary of "Father of the Nation" Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi also known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu. The day is also observed as Martyr's Day. Mahatma Gandhi was born October 2, 1869, in Porbandar district of Gujarat. He was shot dead by Hindu extremist Nathuram Godse in Delhi. On the Occasion of the Martyr's Day, LatestLY brings you the motivational and inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, into a Gujarati Modh Bania family. His father, Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi, served as a diwan of Porbandar state. Gandhiji adopted the principle of Satyagraha to fight British Rule in India. Gandhi is credited with bringing Indians together during the British era by giving them a sense of belongingness.

Here Are Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi:

Quote Reads: “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet”

Quote Reads: “The future depends on what you do today”

Quote Reads: “Silence is the best answer to anger”

Quote Reads: “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind”

Quote Reads: “Prayer is the key of the morning and the bolt of the evening”

Quote Reads:“Nobody can hurt me without my permission”

Gandhiji led the Indian freedom struggle. His fasts unto death, civil disobedience movement, Salt Satyagraha played significant roles in the country's freedom struggle. Mahatma Gandhi has set an example of simple living and high thinking. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse in New Delhi. Gandhiji was also a social reformer. Gandhi stood against social injustice, corrupt practices, superstitions and various taboos that existed in the society then.

