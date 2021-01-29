It is a significant day for the people of India. On January 30, the nation mourns the loss of an incredible leader the country has ever seen in the freedom struggle area. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948, by Nathuram Godse. Known as the Father of the Nation, his struggle to gain freedom for the country from the British Raj is unforgettable. Observed as Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, the nation remembers him and pay homage to Bapu Ji. In this article, we bring you Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages, HD images, Shaheed Diwas photos, and powerful quotes to honour Mahatma Gandhi. These messages can be shared through WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Facebook and other apps.

India observes Martyrs’ Day on two different dates—January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi who was assassinated, and March 23 to remember the sacrifice of three extraordinary freedom fighters—Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar who were hanged to death by the British. On January 30, 1948, Gandhiji was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House during his evening prayers. It was on this day when Bapu breathed his last and was martyred. The Government of India announced January 30 as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day. To remember Gandhiji and his freedom struggles, here we bring you Martyrs’ Day 2021 messages, WhatsApp sticker images, photos, Shaheed Diwas quotes and more.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Salute All Those Who Bore All the Torture and Pain but Never Gave Up Because Their Nation Always Came First.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Martyrs’ Day as a Gentle Reminder to Remember All the Departed Souls Who Have Given Their Lives for the Freedom of Our Country.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Can Torture and Induce Pain. They Can Cut My Body and Put Me to Death but They Can Never Compel Me Enough to Be Disobedient. Salute to Our Martyrs.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Soul of All the Martyrs Rest in Peace. May We Create a Nation in Which They Are Always Proud Wherever They Are Looking at Us.

Martyrs’ Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Shaheed Diwas, I Am Sending My Warm Wishes in Memory of All the Martyrs Who Died for the Independence of Our Country.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

To download WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, and iOS users can visit the Apple store. The latest collection of WhatsApp stickers are updated on these applications. Send the above Martyrs’ Day messages and remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).