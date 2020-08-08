Mahesh Babu will turn 45 this Sunday. Born on August 9, 1975, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the Telugu cinema. Mahesh Babu is one of those few actors who have seen both the highs and lows in his cinematic career and have emerged as one of the most successful superstars in the film industry. With his birthday coming up, Mahesh Babu’s fans are an excited lot. They celebrate his birthday by sharing across Mahesh Babu’s latest pictures, wallpapers, HD images, songs, GIFs, and videos as well. Such is the craze that Mahesh Babu’s name trends on social media platforms like Twitter for several days in the run-up to his celebration. As the decorated superstar celebrates his 45th birthday, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the most amazing Mahesh Babu’s HD images and wallpapers for free download online, Happy Birthday greetings, best Mahesh Babu images and more, all for free download. Mahesh Babu Requests His Fans to Avoid Social Gatherings on His Birthday (Read Tweet)

Mahesh Babu’s popularity is not limited till the South Indian film industry, but the world over. Babu has gained global appreciation and awards both national and international. Mahesh Babu has won 8 Nandi Awards, 5 Filmfare Awards, and 3 CineMAA Awards in his career so far. Babu has also been awarded 3 South Indian International Movie Awards and 1 International Indian Film Academy Award till date. Mahesh Babu also features thrice in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide.

Mahesh Babu Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” Willie Nelson

Mahesh Babu Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: “When You Want to Make Your Life Feel Better and Your Thoughts More Positive.”

Mahesh Babu Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: “The Grass Is Greener Where You Water It.”

Mahesh Babu Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: “Wherever Life Plants You, Bloom With Grace.”

Mahesh Babu HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: “Create the Highest, Grandest Vision Possible for Your Life, Because You Become What You Believe.”

Mahesh Babu’s accolades are not restricted to the cinematic universe. He has been featured in a lot of pop-culture/entertainment magazines as one of the top desirable male celebrities. Mahesh Babu first featured in the Times’ 50 Most Desirable Men in India: 2010, at the 12th position. By 2013, he rose to the top spot, beating the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Due to his huge popularity, Mahesh Babu then became a part of ‘Forever Desirable’ list alongside stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more. In 2019, Mahesh Babu had his wax statue unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Wishing your favourite stars and celebrities can be a tough job. You cannot contact them (obviously), and there’s no other option left but social media. You can wish ‘Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu’ on your Twitter, Facebook or Instagram profiles, and there are chances your wishes are heard. Also, sharing across Mahesh Babu’s birthday posters and wishes along with popular wallpapers, online, is always an option.

Mahesh Babu’s fans and followers have a great time celebrating his birthday online. They search for Mahesh Babu latest movies, Mahesh Babu new wallpapers, Mahesh Babu Happy Birthday greetings, Best Mahesh Babu movie posters, Mahesh Babu HD photos, and so much more. Well, here you can find a huge collection of popular and top-trending Mahesh Babu’s photos and birthday greetings which you will love to share for your favourite superstar.

Well, we are sure your fans would have found a great collection to download and share with your beloved star, Mahesh Babu. You do not have to worry, as you can save/download them for free and can share it anywhere. You can also use the ‘Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu’ greetings and send it to your friends, family, relatives to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Well, fans go crazy sharing Mahesh Babu’s gifs, videos, HD images and wallpapers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Hike, Snapchat, and other social media platforms. Well, are you Mahesh Babu’s fan too?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).