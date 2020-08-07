Mahesh Babu would be turning a year older in two days! Yes, the charming personality of Tollywood would be celebrating his 45th birthday on August 9. Every year fans start with the celebrations much in advance. They gather and celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm by slicing cakes or conducting any special activities and much more. This year, due to the global pandemic, Mahesh Babu has requested all his fans to avoid all celebrations on his birthday and stay safe. Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to Bring Mahesh Babu Onboard For His Next Film?

Fans down south usually come together and celebrate their favourite actors and actresses birthday with great zeal. However, this year, many celebs (across industries) have requested their fans to avoid such kind of social gatherings as it could lead to more trouble. Mahesh Babu shared a tweet on the same that read, “A kind request to my dear fans, I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe. Love, Mahesh Babu.” Coronavirus Outbreak: RRR Actor Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday.

Mahesh Babu’s Tweet To Avoid Social Gathering On His Birthday

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, fans are also expecting for some treat from Mahesh Babu, a glimpse of the actor from his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film directed by Parasuram features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

