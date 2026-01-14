Millions of devotees across the globe are preparing to witness the auspicious Makara Jyothi 2026 at Sabarimala today, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. As the hill shrine in Kerala reaches its peak pilgrimage capacity, several major broadcasters and digital platforms have launched live streaming services to allow those unable to travel to the Sannidhanam to participate in the spiritual event from home. The celestial star is expected to appear between 6:30 PM and 6:45 PM IST, following the Deeparadhana (lighting of lamps) at the Sabarimala temple. Watch the Makara Jyothi 2026 live streaming and witness the Makaravilakku flame below. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Lord Ayyappa Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Makara Sankranti.

Makaravilakku Makara Jyothi 2026 Key Timings and Rituals

The events of the day follow a precise traditional timeline leading up to the appearance of the light at Ponnambalamedu:

Makara Sankrama Moment: The transition of the sun occurs at approximately 3:13 PM, marked by special offerings inside the sanctum.

The transition of the sun occurs at approximately 3:13 PM, marked by special offerings inside the sanctum. Thiruvabharanam Arrival: The sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa, carried in a procession from the Pandalam Palace, are expected to reach the Sannidhanam shortly before sunset.

The sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa, carried in a procession from the Pandalam Palace, are expected to reach the Sannidhanam shortly before sunset. Deeparadhana: The ritualistic lighting of lamps will take place around 6:45 PM, immediately followed by the sighting of the Makara Jyothi.

Makara Jyothi 2026 Live Streaming

Makaravilakku 2026 Live Streaming

The Significance of Makaravilakku, Makara Jyothi

The Makara Jyothi is a celestial star (Sirius) that appears on the horizon on the first day of the Malayalam month of Makaram. This is followed by the Makaravilakku, a light that is lit three times on the Ponnambalamedu hill facing the temple.

For many, witnessing these events marks the culmination of a 41-day spiritual penance. Due to the massive crowds at the temple site, estimated to exceed 100,000 people this year, authorities have urged elderly devotees and children to utilize the digital streaming options to avoid the heavy congestion at the hilltop. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Holiday in Kerala Today: Several Districts Announce Holiday on January 14, Check List.

What Is Makaravilakku?

Makaravilakku is the ritualistic lighting of a sacred camphor flame atop the Ponnambalamedu hill, located approximately 4 km from the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. This event, which occurs three times in succession on the evening of Makara Sankranti, serves as the spiritual climax of the two-month-long pilgrimage season.

While the Makara Jyothi is the celestial star (Sirius) that rises in the sky, the Makaravilakku is a man-lit traditional "arati" performed by the Travancore Devaswom Board to symbolize divine presence and the successful completion of the devotees' 41-day penance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).