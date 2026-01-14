Makaravilakku, which takes place today, January 14, is a major annual festival celebrated at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, India. It is held on the day of Makara Sankranti, marking the culmination of the two-month-long pilgrimage season. The festival is famous for two distinct events that happen on the same evening: the sighting of a celestial star (Makara Jyothi) and the lighting of a ritual flame (Makara Vilakku). Below are some Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and Lord Ayyappa images and HD wallpapers to celebrate Makara Sankranti.

Makaravilakku 2026: Auspicious Timings and the Makara Jyoti

The festival coincides with Makara Sankranti, the moment the sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign. According to official temple schedules, the astronomical transition occurs at 3:13 PM IST on January 14.

The highlight of the evening, the Makaravilakku sighting, usually occurs between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM during the Deeparadhana (evening prayer). Thousands of devotees will station themselves at various vantage points, including Pandithavalam, Pulmedu and Ilavunkal, to witness the flame appearing thrice on the distant horizon, a sight believed to bring immense spiritual merit and purification.

Makaravilakku 2026 Wishes, Messages and Greetings

As millions of Ayyappa devotees exchange greetings across digital platforms, the following messages have emerged as the most popular for this festive season:

Makaravilakku 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Makaravilakku 2026 Wishes: May the Divine Light of the Makaravilakku Guide You on the Path of Truth and Righteousness. Wishing You the Eternal Blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Swami Saranam!

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Greetings (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Greetings: As the Holy Light Shines Upon the Hills of Sabarimala, May It Illuminate Your Life With Peace, Health, and Prosperity. Have a Blessed and Soulful Makaravilakku.

Happy Makara Vilakku 2026 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Makara Vilakku 2026 Message: On This Auspicious Day, May the Sacred Flame of Makara Jyothi Bring Joy and Spiritual Fulfillment to You and Your Loved Ones. Wishing You a Very Happy Makara Vilakku 2026.

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 Image: May the Grace of Lord Ayyappa Be With You Today and Always. Let the Light of the Makaravilakku Dispel All Darkness From Your Life. Saranam Ayyappa!

Lord Ayyappa Wallpaper for Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lord Ayyappa Wallpaper for Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Wishing You a Blessed Makaravilakku. May the Sight of the Divine Makara Jyothi Fill Your Heart With Devotion and Your Home With Divine Vibrations.

Visuals and Digital Wallpapers

Visual content for Makaravilakku 2026 reflects the deep traditional roots of the festival. High-definition (HD) wallpapers and images currently trending include:

The Thiruvabharanam Procession: High-resolution photos of the golden casket being carried from Pandalam Palace, often accompanied by the sighting of the sacred eagle (Garuda).

High-resolution photos of the golden casket being carried from Pandalam Palace, often accompanied by the sighting of the sacred eagle (Garuda). Lord Ayyappa in Full Splendor: Images of the deity adorned in the golden ornaments specifically used for the Makaravilakku day.

Images of the deity adorned in the golden ornaments specifically used for the Makaravilakku day. Ponnambalamedu Glow: Night-shot wallpapers capturing the flickering flame against the dark forest background of the Western Ghats.

Pilgrimage Background and Significance

Makaravilakku is more than just a lighting ceremony; it represents the end of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season that began in mid-November. Most pilgrims attending have completed a rigorous 41-day vratham (penance), which includes strict dietary restrictions, celibacy, and wearing black or saffron attire.

The festival also honors the legend of the Malayaraya tribe and the royal family of Pandalam. The ritual of lighting the fire at Ponnambalamedu, once considered a supernatural phenomenon, is now acknowledged by the TDB as a traditional ritual carried out by temple authorities and forest officials to maintain the continuity of age-old customs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).