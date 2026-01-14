Kochi, January 14: The Sabarimala hill shrine is set to culminate its annual pilgrimage season with the Makaravilakku festival today, January 14, 2026. Authorities have implemented a strictly regulated entry system, capping the number of devotees at 35,000 for the final day to ensure safety and manage the immense crowds gathered to witness the celestial light, 'Makarajyothi.'

The Sabarimala Makaravilakku festival marks the end of the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku season, which has seen over 51 lakh pilgrims visit the temple since November. To facilitate smooth movement and mitigate traffic congestion caused by the influx of devotees, local holidays have been declared in the host district and select areas of neighboring Idukki. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Lord Ayyappa Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Makara Sankranti.

Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2026: Local Holidays and Traffic Management

District collectors have ordered the closure of government offices and educational institutions in specific regions to manage the heavy pilgrim traffic and ensure student safety.

Districts and Regions with Holidays on January 14:

Pathanamthitta District: A district-wide regional holiday has been declared. As many schools are also closed on Thursday for Pongal, students in this district will receive a two-day break.

Idukki District (Select Panchayats): Local holidays apply to the panchayats of Kumily, Vandiperiyar, Peermade, Peruvanthanam, and Kokkayar.

Kottayam (Selected Panchayat): A holiday has been announced for all educational institutions (including Anganwadis) specifically within the Erumely Grama Panchayat limits due to the significant traffic and pilgrim presence in the area.

The holiday does not apply to essential services, pre-scheduled university examinations, or residential schools where students stay on campus.

Restricted Entry and Security Protocols

Following directives from the Kerala High Court, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has limited Virtual-Q bookings to 30,000 and spot bookings to 5,000 for today. Security has been significantly bolstered with approximately 2,000 police personnel deployed across the Sannidhanam and Pamba.

Strict movement restrictions are also in effect. Pilgrims are prohibited from proceeding from Nilakkal to Pamba after 10:00 AM, and the trek from Pamba to the Sannidhanam will be closed after 11:00 AM. These measures are designed to clear the paths for the sacred 'Thiruvabharanam' (sacred ornaments) procession, which is expected to reach the shrine by 6:20 PM.

To prevent accidents during the sighting of the Makarajyothi, authorities have installed barricades at designated viewpoints such as Pandithavalam and Saramkuthi. A ban on cooking in forest areas remains in place to prevent fire hazards.

The Health Department has stationed 50 doctors and emergency medical teams at key points, including cardiac care facilities and ambulances. Following the ritual, KSRTC has arranged a fleet of additional buses at Pamba to ensure devotees can return home safely without rushing down the hills.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).