Makaravilakku 2021 Greetings: The festive occasion of Makaravilakku is one of the most significant festive events for the people in Kerala. Makaravilakku 2021 is on January 14, i.e., Thursday. Over a million devotees visit the holy Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to experience and be a part of the festivities on the day of Makaravilakku. The Makara Jyothi, also known as the Sirius star, is said to appear in the sky on this day. People celebrate the occasion by conveying their festive regards to their loved ones through the latest greetings. If you are looking for the most popular Makaravilakku 2021 greetings and wishes, then you have reached the right place. We bring you some of the most famous Makaravilakku 2021 wishes and messages, which you will love to send to your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious occasion.

Makaravilakku is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala. It is celebrated on the day of Makar Sankranti. People searching for the latest Makaravilakku 2021 wishes and greetings, can use this collection and share with their dear ones, on WhatsApp, Hike, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, or Instagram.

People, who want to wish their friends circle or upload their Makaravilakku 2021 wishes on social media, can also share these HD festive greetings on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. It would be a generous gesture on your behalf to greet the people on this day and enlighten them about the story of Lord Rama, his brother Lakshmana, and a devotee – the popular figure – Sabari.

Individuals can also use these creative Makaravilakku 2021 greetings and share them as text messages and picture messages. If you are searching for the latest Makaravilakku videos, then you can download these festive greetings and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can share these beautiful Makaravilakku 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Moj, Chingari, and Roposo as well.

On the day of Makaravilakku, the famous Thiruvabharanam procession occurs at the holy shrine of Sabarimala Temple, in Kerala. It is considered one of the most auspicious events for people who are devotees of Lord Rama and Lord Ayyappan. The auspicious event will be live-streamed online. If you are finding for the latest and top-trending Makaravilakku 2021 greetings, then look no further, as we have covered it all for you.

Makaravilakku HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makaravilakku 2021

Makaravilakku 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ayyappa Bless You With Good Health and Prosperity

Makaravilakku 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makaravilakku 2021 To You and Your Family

January 14, also see several festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Uttaryana, and Pongal, being celebrated across the country. As January 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family, a very Happy Makaravilakku 2021. Do share these popular and religious Makaravilakku 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion and make them feel special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).