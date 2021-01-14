Happy Makara Sankranthi! Also called as Makar Sankranti, this is the harvest festival marked across different states in the country. But January 14 also marks a very important celebration of Makaravilakku which is held in Kerala. This annual celebration is marked at the Aiyaapa temple at Sabarimala. People gather in a procession of Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments of Ayyappan) and to see the light or flame of Makara Jyothi on Ponnambalamedu hill located nearby. Otherwise crowded with visitors, this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions, people will not be able to visit the Sabarimala temple. Although the temple has been opened for the religious occasion on December 30. But there is still the best way to watch the Makaravilakku celebrations live and watch Makara Jyothi from home by live streaming online. There are several channels that will hold a live streaming of Makaravilakku 2021 and Makar Jyothi 2021. Read on to know all details.

On Makaravilakku, an auspicious light or flame appears on Ponnambalamedu hill. And it is considered highly auspicious to watch this event. Those who stringently follow all traditions, observe a 41-day fast prior to Makaravilakku. A procession is taken of Lord Aiyappa's ornaments around the Sabarimala temple till the hill shrine of Sabarimala. Makara Jyothi is the star Sirius located in Canis Major constellation. But there's a belief that Lord Ayyappan asserts himself as Makara Jyothi to bless his devotees. So people do not want to miss out on this blessed moment. We tell you how to watch it from the comfort of your homes.

Makaravilakku 2021 Live Streaming Online From Sabarimala Temple in Kerala

The auspicious flame/light is seen post sunset, so tune into the live streaming channels post 6 PM tomorrow, January 15. The Makaravilakku ceremony will be performed after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa with the sacred gold ornaments at 6.30PM.

Watch Live Streaming of Makaravilakku From Sabarimala Temple

There are several local news channels that cover a live streaming of the Makaravilakku celebrations from Sabarimala Temple. These live footages are shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Doordarshan National also holds a live streaming at the time of the Makar Jyothi appearance. Asianet and Manorama News channel YouTube will likely have the streaming of this procession and the Makar Jyothi. We will keep you updated on the same here. Wishing you all happy Makaravilakku!

