As the harvest festival is being celebrated all across the nation with different names like Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Bihu Kerala celebrates Makaravilakku, which is said to be an annual festival celebrated on the day of Makar Sankranti in Sabarimala shrine. About five lakh pilgrims attend this festival every year celebrated on January 14. On this auspicious day, the idol of Lord Ayyappa is replaced in the temple and it is decorated with royal ornaments. The festival begins with the Thiruvabharanam procession and the ornaments are brought from the Pandalam Palace. Every year thousands of devotees stand in the temple to witness this procession. Makar Sankranti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Uttarayan 2021 With GIF Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and Photo Messages.

This grand festival reaches the main temple with pomp and joy. The seven-day long festival ends with a ritual called 'Guruthi'. This ritual is performed to please the deities of the forest. On this day, an auspicious polar star, known as Capricorn star, rises in the sky. Makaravilakku ensures the spiritual satisfaction of your senses and also makes sure that you really cleanse your mind, soul and body and go home.

Makaravilakku 2021 Date & Significance

Makaravilakku is celebrated on January 14 every year. Legends have it that Lord Sri Rama and his brother Lakshmana met Sabari, a tribal devotee, at Sabarimala who then offered them fruits after tasting them. Lord Rama accepted them gladly and then turned and saw a divine person doing tapas. On inquiry, Sabari said it was Sasta and Lord Ram walked towards who then stood up to welcome Rama. The anniversary of this incident is celebrated on Makara Vilakku day

Makaravilakku Rituals

The Travancore Devasam Board (TDB) manages the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The Thiruvabhramanam, the sacred jewel is worn to the deities, arrives at Pathenittampadi which are the 18 sacred ladders and then Dipardhana takes place which is the worship with a lamp. It is believed that Lord Ayyappa comes as Makarajyoti to bless his devotees. Jyoti Ponnam burns on the Balameda hill, 8 km from the temple.

The Kerala government, in collaboration with the TDB and the Forest Department, lights the lamp at Ponnam Balamedu. It is being said that the health department and police are stationed in Sabarimala and surrounding areas to prevent any untoward incident occurs.

