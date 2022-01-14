Makaravilakku, an annual festival that is celebrated on the day of Makar Sankranti in Kerala, India at the shrine of Sabarimala. Makaravilakku, for the year 2022, will be observed today i.e January 14th and most importantly the ‘Makara Jyothi’ will appear in the sky in the evening. Temple sources said that owing to the surge in Covid cases there was a decline in the number of pilgrims over the last few days. Makaravilakku 2022 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online From Sabarimala Temple: Know Date, Celestial Significance of Makar Sankranti Celebrations in Kerala.

But every year millions of believers and devotees of Lord Ayyappan gather around the temple to see the light of Capricorn which appears thrice on the Ponnambalamedu hill, located 4 kilometers from the Sabarimala Ayappan Temple in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats. It is believed that the deity Ayyappan asserts himself as Makara Jyothi to bless his devotees. Makaravilakku 2022 Date & Makara Jyothi Live Streaming: Know Significance of Kerala Festival Observed on Makar Sankranti at the Shrine of Sabarimala.

The major part of the festival is Thiruvabharanam, which are gold ornaments made under the orders of the Pandalam King, who adopted Lord Ayyappan as his child. The holy jewels of Sri Ayappa are taken out on a procession. It is customary that the devotees strictly observe seriousness regarding a few things for 41 days before Makaravilakku Festival. Like carnal pleasure and a non-vegetarian food diet. Celebrate the auspicious festival of Makaravilakku by sharing festive quotes and Lord Ayyappan images with your dear ones.

The seven days long festival ends with the ritual named 'Guruthi’, performed to appease the gods and goddesses of forests. Makaravilakku ensures spiritual fulfillment of your senses and it ensures that you go home by repealing enmity and with a purified aura. Moreover, you can seek the blessing of Lord Ayyappan and watch the live streaming of Makara Jyothi on Television in various live broadcasts by news channels or even on the Makaravilakku YouTube channel.

