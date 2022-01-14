Makaravilakku 2022 Makara Jyothi Details: Makaravilakku is celebrated with great enthusiasm on the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. The annual festival is observed in the Sabarimala Temple in God's own region, the South-Indian state of Kerala. The festival begins with the Thiruvabharanam Procession or Jewels Procession and the precious jewels are brought to the temple from the Pandalam Palace. Makaravilakku 2022 will be observed on Friday, January 14, 2022. Makaravilakku 2022 Date & Makara Jyothi Live Streaming: Know Significance of Kerala Festival Observed on Makar Sankranti at the Shrine of Sabarimala.

Every year one million pilgrims and believers come from all over the world to seek blessings on the auspicious day of Makaravilakku in Sabarimala. The main part of the festival is Thiruvabharanam possession. Thiruvabharanam is the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappan. The seven days long festival ends with the ritual named 'Guruthi’. This Pooja is mainly practiced to appease the gods and goddesses of forests and annihilate evil spirits and enmity.

Makarvilakku Festival At Sabarimala Ayappan Temple

One of the most crucial rituals of the Makaravilakku festival is the lighting of the lamp at the Hill of the Golden temple, Ponnambalamedu. The temple is located 4 kilometres from the Sabarimala Ayappan Temple. The light is known as 'Makara Jyothi' or 'Celestial Light.' The actual process of lighting this lamp needs a large amount of camphor that is placed at the bottom of hill Ponnambalamedu. After the completion of prayers and customs, the man-made lamp is lit by the tribes living in the area and the practice was continued by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs Sabarimala. New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

What Is The Celestial Significance of Makar Jyoti?

Makar Jyoti means Light of Capricorn. Makaravilakku marks the transition of the Sun from the constellation of Sagittarius or Dhanus to Capricorn or Makara. For many years in the past, the lamp was considered a miracle on the hilltop. It is the start of the Sun’s six-month journey in the northern direction from one constellation to another, and the day on which Sun changes the constellation is called Sankranti in Sanskrit.

