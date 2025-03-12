Masi Magam, also known as Maasi Makam, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the Tamil month of Masi (February–March) on the day of the Magam Nakshatra (star). This sacred occasion is marked by grand celebrations, especially in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Kerala. It is believed that on this day, divine energies descend to earth, making it highly auspicious for spiritual purification and blessings. Masi Magam 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, March 12. To observe the significant festival of Masi Magam, we bring you Masi Magam 2025 wishes, greetings, images, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

A key ritual of Masi Magam is the ceremonial bathing of temple deities in the sea, rivers, or sacred water bodies. Idols from various temples are taken in processions and immersed in water, symbolising the removal of past sins and the renewal of spiritual energy. Devotees also take a holy dip, believing it washes away negativity and grants divine grace. As you observe Masi Magam 2025, share these Masi Magam 2025 wishes, greetings, images, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Masi Magam Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to All of You on Masi Magam. May Lord Shankar’s Blessings Always Be With You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You All a Very Happy and Prosperous Masi Magam.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Light a Lamp on Masi, Tirkostiyur Will Bless You With a Happy Life.

Masi Magam Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Masi Brings You All the Pleasure and Joy to Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Masi Magam Poornami Puja, May Lord Shiva Bless Your Family With Health and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Masi Magam, May All Your Pains Come to an End. May Lord Vishnu Always Have His Grace on You.

This festival is particularly special in coastal towns like Kumbakonam and Puducherry, where grand temple processions attract thousands of devotees. Many temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and other deities conduct elaborate rituals, including abhishekams (sacred baths), homas (fire offerings), and special pujas. Masi Magam is a time for devotion, charity, and self-reflection. Many devotees perform annadanam (food donation) and offer clothes, grains, and other essentials to the needy. The festival emphasizes purification, spiritual elevation, and the importance of leading a righteous life, making it a cherished occasion for devotees. Wishing everyone Happy Masi Magam 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).