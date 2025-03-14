March 12, 2025, Special Days: March 12, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. In India, Masi Magam is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with rituals and processions. It also commemorates the anniversary of the Dandi March, a pivotal event in India's independence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. Alfred Hitchcock Day honours the legendary filmmaker known for his suspenseful masterpieces. Aztec New Year is celebrated in Mexico with traditional music and rituals. Mauritius National Day marks the country’s independence and republic status. IUGR Awareness Day raises awareness about Intrauterine Growth Restriction in newborns. Food lovers can enjoy National Baked Scallops Day, while National Girl Scout Day celebrates the founding of Girl Scouts in the US.

In the UK, National No Smoking Day promotes quitting smoking. National Working Mom’s Day acknowledges the dedication of working mothers. World Glaucoma Day spreads awareness about this eye disease, and World Day Against Cyber Censorship highlights the importance of online freedom. On March 12, 2025, in Mumbai, sunrise is at 6:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM. March 12 marks the birthdays of notable figures, including notable musical artists Shreya Ghoshal, Falguni Pathak and Atif Aslam. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 12, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:49 am on Wednesday, 12 March 2025 (IST)

6:49 am on Wednesday, 12 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:47 pm on Wednesday, 12 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Yashwantrao Chavan (12 March 1913 - 25 November 1984) Shreya Ghoshal Falguni Pathak Atif Aslam Aaron Eckhart Tom Curran Liza Minnelli Courtney B. Vance Jaimie Alexander Kamaal Khan Piyush Sahdev Aditya Dhar Neeraj Kabi

Death Anniversaries on March 12

Hasan Gafoor died on 12 March 2012 (age 61 years) Habib Jalib died on 12 March 1993 (age 65 years) Samaresh Basu died on 12 March 1988 (age 63 years)

