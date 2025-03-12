Masi Magam, also popularly known as Maasi Magam, is a Tamil Hindu festival celebrated by the Tamil community in India. It is celebrated in Tamil month Masi during Makam Nakshatra. The day of Masi Magam is observed in the Tamil month of Masi, which falls in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This day falls when the Magha star aligns with the full moon. Masi Magam 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Usually, Makam Nakshatra prevails during Pournami or full moon day but that is not always true. Hence Masi Makam observation is not linked with full moon or Pournami but with Magha Nakshatra. Masi Magam Wishes & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

The festival holds special importance in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, where it is celebrated with great devotion. The main ritual of Masi Magam is the ceremonial bathing of temple deities in sacred rivers, seas, lakes, or temple ponds. In this article, let’s know more about Masi Magam 2025 date, Masi Magam timings and the significance of the annual Tamil festival. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Masi Magam 2025 Date

Masi Magam 2025 falls on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Masi Magam Rituals

The highlight of Masi Magam is the ceremonial procession of temple deities to water bodies for a sacred bath, which is called as Theerthavari. Many famous temples in South India, including those dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Shakti, bring their Utsava Murthis (processional deities) out in grand processions, accompanied by chanting, music, and religious rituals. Devotees gather in large numbers to witness and participate in the rituals, offering prayers and seeking prosperity, health, and liberation from past karma. Apart from temple processions, Masi Magam is a day for performing ancestral rituals (Tarpanam) to honor deceased family members. Devotees offer prayers, food, and donations in memory of their ancestors, believing that this brings peace to their souls.

Masi Magam Significance

Masi Magam is considered an auspicious day for spiritual purification, and devotees believe that taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, seas, and temple tanks washes away sins and bestows divine blessings. Masi Magam is a spiritually uplifting occasion that fosters devotion, purification, and gratitude. The festival is especially grand in coastal areas like Puducherry and Mahabalipuram, where thousands take part in sea baths and rituals.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

