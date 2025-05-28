Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 28, aims to break the silence and raise awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM). Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 falls on Wednesday. Initiated by the NGO WASH United in 2014, the day serves as a global platform to advocate for education, sanitation access, and ending stigma surrounding menstruation. The date 28/5 symbolises the average menstrual cycle of 28 days and menstruation lasting about five days, emphasising the need to normalise conversations around periods. Here's a bunch of powerful quotes and messages for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 to raise awareness, promote good menstrual health, and break the stigma around periods. Share these inspiring words to support period positivity and educate your community. Menstrual Hygiene Day Messages and Images: Send Quotes, Slogans and Wallpapers To Highlight the Importance of Menstrual Care.

Lack of access to clean water, proper sanitation, and menstrual products disproportionately affects girls and women in low-income regions. This not only causes health issues but also contributes to school dropouts and loss of workplace productivity. Menstrual Hygiene Day encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to provide access to affordable hygiene products, comprehensive education on menstruation, and clean facilities in schools and workplaces. Empowering women and girls to manage their periods safely and with dignity is a matter of public health and human rights. As you observe Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to raise awareness about the day.

Menstrual Hygiene Day Quote Reads: "Menstruation is not a problem, poor menstrual hygiene is." – Unknown

Menstrual Hygiene Day Quote Reads: "A period should end a sentence, not a girl’s education." – Melissa Berton

Menstrual Hygiene Day Quote Reads: "Menstrual hygiene is a matter of human rights, dignity, and public health." – Unknown

Menstrual Hygiene Day Quote Reads: "Break the silence, break the stigma. Periods are powerful." – Unknown

Menstrual Hygiene Day Quote Reads: "There is no shame in menstruation. It’s a sign of strength, not weakness." – Unknown

Every year, the campaign adopts a unifying theme, engaging partners across the globe to host events, workshops, and digital initiatives. Social media drives using hashtags like #MHDay and #ItsTimeForAction promote dialogue and awareness. From community health workers distributing sanitary kits to corporations funding menstrual education in schools, the day galvanises collective action. As global awareness grows, the focus remains on ending period poverty and ensuring that menstruation is no longer a barrier to education, opportunity, or self-esteem.

