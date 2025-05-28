Every year, Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 around the world to raise awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM). The annual event also aimed to break the stigma surrounding menstruation. As per historical records, the date 28/5 was chosen symbolically, where 28 represents the average length of the menstrual cycle, and 5 refers to the average number of days a woman menstruates. Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28. Menstruation Festivals and Puberty Ceremonies in India: Tuloni Biya, Ritu Kala Samskaram, Manjal Neerattu Vizha and Other Sacred Rituals Honouring Women’s Menstrual Cycle.

Menstrual Hygiene Day has grown into a massive global movement over the past 10 years with the common mission ‘Together for a period-friendly world’. In this article, let’s know more about Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 Date

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

Menstrual Hygiene Day History

In May 2013, WASH United used a 28-day social media campaign to generate awareness about menstruation and MHM as important considerations within water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) development initiatives. The first Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) was observed in 2014. On 28 May 2014, many people around the world celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day for the first time with rallies, exhibitions, movie screenings, workshops and speeches.

As many as 155 partner organisations participated and 89 media pieces about menstruation were published. MH Day activities in countries are coordinated by local MH Day partners. This annual event aims to address the challenges and hardships many women and girls face during their menstruation.

Menstrual Hygiene Day Significance

Menstrual Hygiene Day holds great significance as it raises awareness and educates people about the challenges many menstruating women and girls face. This annual global event aims to dispel myths around menstruation and challenge taboos and social stigmas that surround menstruation that are still prevalent in many cultures.

This international event creates a powerful wave of attention for menstruation each year and also drives conversation around menstruation and puts pressure on key institutions, governments, and UN agencies to take action, from launching programs to adopting new policies.

