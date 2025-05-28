Famous People Born on May 28: May 28 is a day that celebrates the birthdays of numerous influential figures across various domains. In the entertainment industry, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue and acclaimed British actress Carey Mulligan were born on this day. The late Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in Disney productions, also shared this birthday. In sports, English footballers Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, and John Stones, as well as cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Ashwell Prince, were born on May 28. The day also marks the birth of Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, and Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Additionally, personalities like wrestler Seth Rollins, actor Jake Johnson, and fashion designer Wendell Rodricks were born on this date. This diverse group highlights the wide-ranging impact of individuals born on May 28. May 28 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 28, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cameron Boyce, American actor (May 28, 1999 – July 6, 2019) Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter and actress Michael Oher, American former american football offensive tackle Seth Rollins, American professional wrestler François-Henri Pinault, French businessman Jake Johnson, American actor T. Rama Rao, Actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (28 May 1923 – 18 January 1996) Carey Mulligan, British actress Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Indian politician and activist (28 May 1883 – 26 February 1966) Ian Fleming, British writer (28 May 1908 – 12 August 1964) Punarnavi Bhupalam, Indian actress Gulshan Devaiah, Indian actor Wendell Rodricks, Indian fashion designer and author (28 May 1960 – 12 February 2020) Misbah-ul-Haq, Former Pakistani cricketer and coach Ashwell Prince, Former South African cricketer Alexandre Lacazette, French footballer Phil Foden, English footballer Kyle Walker, British footballer John Stones, English footballer

