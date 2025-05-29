Establishing global safety standards for menstrual products is crucial for ensuring access to safe supplies. UNFPA promotes menstrual health through education, safe sanitation, and essential kits like soap and underwear. Recently, Bella Hadid also expressed that women should not work during their periods. The UN’s declaration of 28th May as Menstrual Hygiene Day marks a transformative shift in social norms. Period pain, awareness, and breaks for working women are now vital topics of discussion—not just among women in private. Recently, the United Nations celebrated this significant day. Explore These Incredible Summer Destinations in India That Are Perfect for Your Next Getaway!

Millions of girls, women, transgender, and non-binary individuals are deprived of dignified and healthy means to manage their menstruation due to barriers such as gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, and poverty. Poor menstrual health can hinder access to education and work, ultimately limiting opportunities to thrive.

Stigma and taboos surrounding menstruation foster a cycle of misinformation, unhygienic practices, and negative attitudes—issues that worsen in times of crisis. Menstrual health is integral to sexual and reproductive health; those who can manage their periods with dignity experience improved overall well-being. Understanding the Digital Nomad Phenomenon: A Comprehensive Overview.

Creating a period-friendly world requires collective action. This year, Menstrual Hygiene Day’s theme was: Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. Families, educators, healthcare providers, and employers must work together to foster environments where menstruation can be managed with dignity and without barriers. Together, we can dismantle stigma, ensuring that everyone has access to supplies, information, and clean, safe facilities.

Establishing global safety standards for menstrual products is crucial for expanding access to reliable and safe supplies. Among the initiatives supporting menstrual health, UNFPA provides education, safe sanitation facilities—including in displacement camps—and essential kits like soap, supplies, and underwear. Learn more about menstruation and human rights here.

“Every day, millions of women and girls are denied dignified, healthy ways to manage their menstrual cycle,” says UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem. “Let’s equip them with the necessary supplies, information, and support to live with dignity and thrive.”

UNFPA, the United Nations ’sexual and reproductive health agency, strives to enhance menstrual health worldwide, ensuring dignity for all. Recently, Bella Hadid lent her voice to this vital issue, asserting that it should be illegal for women to work during their periods. In an interview with British Vogue, she advocates for formal medical leave policies recognizing the profound impact of menstrual pain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).