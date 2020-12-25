Merry Christmas 2020 to all our readers. Christmas Eve 2020 is tomorrow and people are already exchanging their good wishes and messages with everyone. The festival of Christmas predominantly celebrated by Christians all over the world, celebrates the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a religious as well as cultural holiday marked everywhere with much enthusiasm. And this time Christmas 2020 will be different with social distancing and travel restrictions in several places. But the best way to reach and communicate your good wishes and messages is sending Xmas greetings online. Christmas wishes are sent online over Facebook and WhatsApp with creative Santa Claus photos, wallpapers, Merry Christmas messages and quotes. A lot of people thus search for Xmas images, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers to share with their friends and family. If you too have been looking for latest Christmas 2020 greetings then we give you a beautiful collection of the same.

Christmas and New Years' is a holiday season so people make plans to meet and greet, sing carols spend and celebrate the holidays together. But this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festive spirit has been low. Although some have ensured they follow the COVID-theme for their celebrations in decorating Xmas trees. To ring in the festivities on Christmas eve, we have got you free to download Christmas wishes and New Year 2021 messages that you can share with your friends and family. These wishes are one of the ways to celebrate the spirit of Christmas even if you are staying apart.

Merry Christmas 2020 HD Images

Message Reads: May the Melody and Spirit of the Holidays Fill Your Home With Love and Peace. I Wish You a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Too!

Christmas 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: To a Joyful Present and a Well Remembered Past. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family, and Very Best Wishes for the New Year.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Reflect on the Special Moments. Ring In the Year With the People Who Make Them So Special.

Merry Christmas Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Bring Only Happiness and Joy to You and Your Beautiful Family. We Miss You and Hope to See You in 2021.

Merry Christmas Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

Merry Christmas GIFs

Watch Video of Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes:

Christmas WhatsApp Stickers

You can also download WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas and New Year 2021 from the Play Store app and use them to send your holiday greetings. There are several third-party apps that allow you to get a collection of amazing stickers for every festival. Click HERE for some Christmas stickers for WhatsApp.

Christmas is the perfect occasion to go out and be merry with your friends. Enjoy traditional and scrumptious food and drink wine to celebrate Christmas. From us to you, we wish you a Merry Christmas 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).