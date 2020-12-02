The month of December brings with it, the Christmas vibes. Although Christmas 2020 is more than 20 days away, the decking up of Christmas trees has begun. And unlike any other year, 2020 celebrations are going to stand out as we are battling a pandemic, almost all year long. Some may have to celebrate Christmas virtually this time around. Christmas trees have also adorned a COVID-themed look this time! Facemasks, hand sanitizers, ornaments in shaped of the coronavirus and toilet papers have taken over the X-mas trees. Those who have made their early Christmas decorations this time, have shared the pictures of their trees. So it not going to be uncommon to see trees wearing masks this time.

Christmas 2020 decorations have already begun in many households, while some may have finished them too. Setting up a Christmas tree itself takes time. And every year, people look for something new to make their trees stand out. Stockings, shiny balls, stars and lights remain common but this time masks, toilet paper rolls and coronavirus-shaped figures become ornaments. Pictures of trees braced for the Coronavirus situation have been shared online, some even calling them COVID trees. Christmas 2020 is COVID-19 Ready! Facemasks-Wearing Santa Claus Statues, Chocolates, And Candies This Year Will Inspire You To Celebrate While Being Safe (See Pictures).

Check Pictures of Christmas Tree Decorations for 2020:

Creative COVID Tree!

Gloves, Facemasks and Lizol!

@LeeGoldbergABC7 @RobPowersTV @RyanFieldABC 😂 My COVID CHRISTMAS TREE😂. Equipped with Lysol wipes, toilet paper, rubber gloves, and face masks.😂 Will it go VIRAL????😉 pic.twitter.com/uJ14vOL9xc — Robin Warden (@robinwarden78) November 23, 2020

2020 Special!

Flaunting our wealth this year with our 2020 special edition toilet paper Christmas tree. Great job, Isaac Weaver! pic.twitter.com/HFVIHrGs4U — Steve Weaver (@steveweaver) November 25, 2020

The Christmas Tree of 2020

Christmas tree is up, mask on the other side. pic.twitter.com/2vJnaVE2LK — John Gordanier (@gordanier) November 28, 2020

Pandemic Special Ornaments

Our Covid Christmas tree. Complete with empty TP rolls, cancelled concerts tickets, pandemic ornaments, mask and @Lysol wipes tree topper. #CovidChristmas pic.twitter.com/TJvtZ8CWMr — Dr. #WearAMask Green MD (@KGreenMD) November 30, 2020

It's The COVID Tree!

My kids decorated the Christmas tree while I was at work. It's call The COVID tree. 😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/HjhFo8EY1B — 🇨🇦 It's My Circus And They Are My Monkeys 2 🇨🇦 (@Urtoez75_2) November 25, 2020

The Defining Ornament for 2020

My Covid Christmas Tree. Stay safe out there #BabyitsCovidOutside pic.twitter.com/7bymnStZ8j — Lindsay Petersen (@lindsspace) November 29, 2020

Be Like a Tree, Wear a Mask

People are giving out important messages through these decorations. The trees look a little different and wonderfully apt for the season? If you too have some colourful masks and have kept the used sanitizer bottles, then you can make use of them as Christmas tree ornaments. We extend our advance greetings for the festival. Have safe celebrations. Merry Christmas 2020!

