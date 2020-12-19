The holiday season is upon us and how. Major events are in line, keeping people across the world busy in decoration and various festive arrangements. Christmas 2020 is on December 25, and right after it, we will be busy to bid farewell to what has been described as one of the most challenging years in the recent time—2020. Are you excited about that? Well, we know we are! This is why we bring you Merry Christmas 2020 and Happy New Year wishes. Celebrate the holiday season with the latest collection of WhatsApp sticker images, New Year Facebook greetings, Christmas GIFs and NYE Insta story quotes, messages and more. This collection of Merry Christmas 2020 greetings and New Year 2021 wishes are perfect to end the year with positivity and begin another year, filled with hope.

Christmas 2020 will be celebrated virtually and so the New Year’s Eve. Online games, movies, and more, there are many ways to mark the festival from home, because at the moment, staying safe is also important. Ahead of the holiday season, some get confused, if it is ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Christmas,’ while both the form of greetings are used widely in the US and United Nations. To celebrate the merriment of the year, here we bring you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes, messages, NYE greetings, Christmas 2020 HD images, GIFs, and more to share through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Christmas 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To a Joyful Present and a Well Remembered Past. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family, and Very Best Wishes for the New Year.

Christmas 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holidays Bring Happiness and Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Merry Christmas!

Happy New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Single New Year Day Make You Glad Always and Sparkle With Positivity.

Happy New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year 2021 With New Expectations and Endowments.

Send This GIF With Message: Happy Holidays!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many super cool stickers and images that make chats even more fun. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Celebrate the holiday season with these meaningful Christmas and HNY greetings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).