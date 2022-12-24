Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year. The day marks the birthday of Jesus Christ. Christmas is marked across the globe as a religious holiday and a time of celebration by Christians. Non-Christians also celebrate it as a seasonal holiday. All schools, colleges, universities, offices and other government and non-governmental organisations remain closed on this day. Christmas is a joining of “Christ” and “mass”, which means the holy mass (supper, celebration or festival) of Christ. Remember all your loved ones on this special occasion and share these Christmas 2022 and Happy New Year 2023 greetings as Xmas WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS, images and HD wallpapers. Merry Christmas Images & Xmas 2022 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Holidays Greetings, GIFs and Wishes With Family and Friends.

The festival is a time when Christians attend special church services, spend time with family, friends and loved ones, wear new clothes, decorate the house and enjoy a festive meal. On this day, families also exchange gifts with children as a token of love and appreciation. The Catholics in India and across the world celebrate Jesus Christ's birth on this day, and the celebrations are filled with much fanfare and enthusiasm. In India, Christmas Day is a gazetted holiday. Share these Christmas 2022 and Happy New Year 2023 greetings as Xmas WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know.

In 2022, Christmas falls on a Sunday. Christmas is a festival of pure joy and excitement. Share these wishes, greetings and lovely messages for Christmas 2022 and a Happy New Year 2023 and have a wonderful and joyous celebration.

