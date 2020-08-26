It is the 110th birth anniversary of Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu. The celebrated nun, whose work with the underprivileged of Kolkata made her an instantly recognisable figure, globally, was born on August 26, 1910. After living in Skopje (now the capital of North Macedonia), Teresa moved to Ireland and then India, where she lived for most of her life. She spent nearly four decades tending to the underprivileged. In honour of Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary, here we bring you images and HD wallpapers that are free for download online. You can celebrate her birth anniversary and her noble works by sharing these images along with WhatsApp stickers and also some powerful quotes by the noted humanitarian.

Mother Teresa spent all her adult life in India, first teaching and then tending to the dying poor. Teresa received a number of honours including the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for her exemplary charitable work. A controversial figure during her life and after her death, Mother Teresa remains to be a revered figure around the world for her values of self-sacrifice and noble deeds. As we observe the 110th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, here we bring you some images and HD wallpapers of the global icon along with famous sayings to remember her contribution to society.

“If You Judge People, You Have No Time to Love Them.”

“There Are No Great Things, Only Small Things With Great Love. Happy Are Those.”

“Spread Love Everywhere You Go. Let No One Ever Come to You Without Leaving Happier.”

“If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One.”

“Kind Words Can Be Short and Easy to Speak, but Their Echoes Are Truly Endless.”

We hope that the above images and HD wallpapers of Mother Teresa will be useful to you as we remember some of her greatest contributions towards the underprivileged society. Let us celebrate her 110th birth anniversary by remembering her noble work and taking inspiration to work towards the betterment of the society and the nation as a whole.

