It's an auspicious day today, the day of Narali Purnima. This day is of primary significance to the fisherman community as it marks the beginning of the fishing season after a break during the monsoons. So there's a special puja by the river and seaside, where fishermen offer a coconut to the sea and seek blessings and safety to begin their fishing again. Also called Coconut Day, it is marked with much enthusiasm by sending wishes and celebratory messages. If you are looking for some Narali Purnima messages, images, quotes and greetings then you have come to the right place. You can download the latest messages for Narali Purnima 2020 and share them with your friends and family. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Date And Significance: Know Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi And Mythological Stories of the Festival That Celebrates The Bond Between Brothers & Sisters.

Narali Purnima is majorly observed by Hindus in Daman and Diu, on the west coast of India and in the coastal regions of Maharashtra like Thane, Ratnagiri, Konkan, etc. The word Naral means coconut which is a special offering made to the sea on the full moon day. This day also marks the celebration of Rakhi Purnima or what is called Raksha Bandhan. So August 3 marks two important occasions of Narali Purnima with Raksha Bandhan and we have got some greetings and messages of the same. Check out our latest collection of Narali Purnima messages, greetings, quotes and images for the same all for free download.

Narali Purnima 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Here Comes the End of Monsoon and by the Grace of Sea God Here Comes the Beginning of the Fishing Season Enjoy the Fishing on Narali Purnima…!

Narali Purnima 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Sea God Bless You and Your Family on Narali Purnima. Happy Narali Purnima!

Narali Purnima 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May This Narali Purnima Lord Varuna Steal All Your Tensions and Worries.. and Give You All the Love, Joy, Peace and Happiness! Happy Narali Purnima!

Narali Purnima greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Happy Family Happy Narali Purnima!

Narali Purnima GIFs

This time the celebrations won't be as enthusiastic as every year because of the pandemic. People will not be able to gather together for the puja or head to their relatives for celebrations. But we hope our collection of Narali Purnima messages and greetings help you to send the wishes for this auspicious day. LatestLY wishes all its readers Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

