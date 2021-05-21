National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 across India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The sixth Prime Minister of India was assassinated by the terrorist group LTTE in 1991 while campaigning for re-election. This day is also observed to pay homage to the innocent civilians and heroes who were rendered casualties of terrorist activities in India.

The day was first dedicated to honouring the life of India's youngest Prime Minister whose life was tragically cut short. Gandhi, a victim of a terrorist attack, was killed when a woman from LTTE bulldozed her way up to the front to face Gandhi and pushed a bomb trigger that will not only kill Gandhi but will wipe out 16 other people including the woman in question. His death spurred Prime Minister V.P Singh - elected to office following Gandhi's assassination - to proclaim this day as 'Anti Terrorism Day.'

Here are some quotes to share in the celebration of National Anti-Terrorism Day.

"We are living in an era in which billions of people are grappling to promote communication, tolerance, and understanding over the more destructive forces of war, terrorism, and political chaos that have characterized the beginning of the 21st Century." - Aberjhani "The object of terrorism is terrorism. The object of oppression is oppression. The object of torture is torture. The object of murder is murder. The object of power is power. Now, do you begin to understand me?" - George Orwell "Terrorism has no religion, terrorists have no religion and they are friends of no religion" – Manmohan Singh "How can you have a war on terrorism when war itself is terrorism?" - Howard Zinn "The threat from terrorism is real, but we will overcome it." - Barack Obama

The objective behind the observance of this day is to highlight the adverse effects of terrorism in the country as it invariably leads to the suffering of innocent. It's a day to promote unity and harmony among people. This year Anti-Terrorism Day will be observed on the 30th Death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

