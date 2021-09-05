It's time to add some extra cheese and top your pizza as we celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day 2021. All the pizza lovers, it's your day to express your drooling love over this amazing dish by adding some extra and variety of cheese as we celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5.

Cheese Pizza is one of the most popular varieties of pizzas. In ancient Greek, people spread some oil, herbs and cheese over a piece of bread, which came to be known as pizza. The Romans developed their version of pizza pie using bay leaves for flavouring and topped the dough with cheese and honey. There are several pizza days known in the calendars, but the history of National Cheese Pizza Day remains unknown. Know History and Celebrations of The Day That Celebrates This Cheesy Goodness

So, bake your own pizza and load it with your favourite cheese. If you are too lazy to get up and bake one, probably our quotes expressing the love for cheese pizzas encourage you to get up and do it.

Pizza Quote Reads: Unless you are a Pizza, the answer is yes, I can live without you.

Pizza Quote Reads: There is no better feeling in the world than a warm pizza box on your lap.

Pizza Quote Reads: Anyone who says money can't buy happiness clearly has never spent their money on pizza.

Pizza Quote Reads: I won't be impressed by technology until I can download Pizza.

Pizza Quote Reads: I can't turn water into wine, but I can turn pizza into breakfast.

Pizza Quote Reads: Good chefs started with a pizza.

Pizza Quote Reads: But magic is like Pizza; even when it's bad, it's pretty good.

Pizza is indeed magic. It can be baked in so many varieties, like, wheat base, thin crust, cheese burst, hand-tossed etc, and every variety comes in with an exceptional taste. It can be vegetarian, no vegetarian, vegan, everything. Top it up with your favourite vegetables, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, buffalo cheese, plant-based cheese and spices and regret nothing. 'I hate pizza' said no one ever. Enjoy National Cheese Pizza Day by baking and eating your favourite variety of pizza, and don't forget to tag and tease your friends by sharing the picture with them. We wish you a Happy National Cheese Pizza Day!

