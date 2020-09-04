We all love Pizza and while we may have our fixed choice of favourite toppings, it is incomplete without some melting cheese on the top! And other loaded with toppings pizzas aside, plain cheese pizzas have a separate fan base, don't you agree? These simple cheese layered pizza can be such comfort snack. To celebrate this very love for the dish, National Cheese Pizza day is marked every year in the United States on September 5. As the name suggests it is all about indulging in the cheesy goodness, be it mozzarella, cheddar or Gouda cheese on your pizza base. We tell you more about the significance and celebrations of this day. Berlin Restaurant Creates Record For Making Pizza Topped With Over 100 Types of Cheese.

History and Significance of National Cheese Pizza Day

A National Pizza Day that celebrates all pizzas is marked in the US on February 9 annually. But cheese pizza deserves a special celebration of itself. The exact details about the creator of this day or why this date are not known but it is celebrated widely nevertheless. How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle! (Watch Video).

Pizza has become a popular dish in the US following the World War II. By the second half of 29th century it was an iconic dish in North America. The first Pizza Hut opened in Kansas in 1958. Today, the originally Italian dish has been adapted in different countries to suit the taste and there are more topping than you can guess. Pizza toppings have led to war of words on social media as well, remember Pineapple on Pizza? But cheese pizza remains a popular choice among many pizza lovers and this day is simply dedicated to this type of pizza.

Celebrations of National Cheese Pizza Day

On the day of National Cheese Pizza Day, several pizza outlets have special discounts and offers on plain cheese pizzas. So this day is all about indulging in the cheese pizza. These days there are different flavours that combine more than one type of cheese, or cheese-burst in the base and so on. And while at it, people also share yummilicious photos on their social media with #NationalCheesePizzaDay hashtag. Do we really need a special day to call in for a classic cheese pizza? Now that we have a day, why not enjoy it to the max? Happy National Cheese Pizza Day to everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).