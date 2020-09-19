It’s National Dance Day 2020 today, September 19. It encourages people to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to promote health and well-being. National Dance Day was launched in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, the co-creator of So You Think You Can Dance and co-founder of American Dance Movement in partnership with American politician Eleanor Holmes Norton. On the special day, dance lovers across the nation come together to celebrate the day. However, because of the pandemic, public gatherings are cancelled, one can still make the day special by sharing National Dance Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers that are available here for free download online. In this article, we also bring the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers that can be sent along with Facebook messages, GIFs and greetings to celebrate the day. National Dance Day 2020 Virtual Ideas: From Binge Watching Dance Movies to Wearing Old Dance Costumes, 5 Fun Ways You Can Celebrate the Day at Home.

National Dance Day is celebrated in the US annually on the third Saturday in September. Before 2019, the day was observed on the last Saturday in July. The reason behind the change of date is not known, but dancers enthusiastically look forward to National Dance Day celebration. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, public gatherings and other dance events are cancelled. But you can still make National Dance Day 2020 special by sharing HD images and wallpapers through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. Express your love for dancing with these National Dance Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers.

National Dance Day 2020 Images

Happy National Dance Day 2020!

National Dance Day Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Dance Day 2020!

National Dance Day 2020 Wallpapers

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Dance Day 2020!

National Dance Day 2020 HD Wallpapers

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Dance Day 2020!

How to Download National Dance Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like many other festivals and activities, WhatsApp has also introduced stickers dedicated to dancing. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers on National Dance Day 2020, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Enjoy National Dance Day 2020 at your home and get movin’ and groovin’.

