National Dance Day 2020 is on September 19. It is a significant day, celebrated on the third Saturday every year in the United States of America. The day is an annual grassroots movement that encourages people to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to promote health and well-being. Every year, various events are being organised across the country. But because of the pandemic, no public gatherings are encouraged, and dance lovers across the country will celebrate National Dance Day 2020 at their home, virtually. So, how do you plan to celebrate National Dance Day 2020? In this article, we bring you some quick virtual ideas for the day. From binge-watching dance movies to rock your old costumes, here are five ways you can celebrate the day at home.

1. Take a Dance Class Online, Of Course!

There are many influencers and dancers who have taken their teaching skills online. National Dance Day 2020 could be a great opportunity to reconnect with your dancing love by taking a dance class online. And in case you are someone, who always wanted to learn some moves and come out of your comfort zone, learning dance online can be a great step for now.

2. Binge Watch Dance Movies

Whether you are itching to watch a classic Hollywood movie-musical, a ballet-meets-hip-hop love story or Dirty Dancing for the 600th time, there are many dance-inspired movies to binge-watch on National Dance Day 2020.

3. Wear Your Old Dance Costumes

Raise everyone’s spirits by digging out an old costume. Shake your legs or maybe journey back to the time when you rocked that costume on stage and reminded yourself your love for dance and so many styles of it.

4. Teach Your Family a Fun Dance Routine

Since you are at home majorly, it is a perfect opportunity to connect with your family members. And what better way than getting your parents, siblings or even your dog dancing alongside you? You are officially #FamGoals on National Dance Day 2020.

5. Post the Craz-Mazing Instagram Feed

If you have been waiting for the perfect moment to post your insane tilt pic from nationals or your favourite arabesque shot from the studio, this is your chance. Craft your caption and post it on Instagram with #NationalDanceDay2020. You can also share some throwback pictures and videos on Facebook and Instagram story remembering your best dance moments.

These are the quick and fun ways to celebrate National Dance Day 2020 at home. Dance is an art, and it has the power to connect souls. Celebrate the day in great spirits and let us hope we can soon make an impromptu improv jam in a public place, when the situation gets better.

