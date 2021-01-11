Every year, around the world, thousands of men and women and children fall into the hands of traffickers. According to the United Nations, almost every country is affected by trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit or destination for victims. The month of January is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the United States. January 11, brings attention to Human Trafficking—a crime that leaves a lasting toll on human life, families and communities. It must be ended. On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021, we bring you quotes, stop human trafficking slogans, HD images and sayings that will inspire you to act now.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021 is recognised annually in the US to bring attention and opposition to human trafficking and modern-day slavery (neo-slavery). The day commits to actively oppose individuals, groups, organisations and nations who support, advance, or commit acts of human trafficking. Traffickers use violence, manipulation, or false promises to lure their victims into trafficking situations. It is important to raise awareness on this issue, and slavery should be stopped. The National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2021 quotes, HD images, stop slavery sayings and more highlights this significant issue and inspire people to act against it.

“Let It Not Be Said That I Was Silent When They Needed Me.” – William Wilberforce

“Human Trafficking Steals People’s Lives.”

“Everyone Has a Right to Peaceful Coexistence, the Basic Personal Freedoms, the Alleviation of Suffering, and the Opportunity to Lead a Productive Life.” – Jimmy Carter

“Your Character Will Always Go Ahead of You and Speak Words – Good or Bad – Words Will Be Spoken.”

“The Person Who Says It Cannot Be Done Should Not Interrupt the Person Doing It.”

“Human Trafficking Is a Human Tragedy. It’s an Outrage Against Any Decent People.” – Mark Shields

“Our Lives Begin to End the Day We Become Silent About the Things That Matter.” – Martin Luther King

Be inspired and share them with your friends and family so they can join the fight against trafficking. Every person who is aware of the issue of human exploitation is another person who can help end it.

