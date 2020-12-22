Happy National Mathematics Day 2020! Netizens are sharing HD images, quotes, wishes & messages on Twitter along with images of Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan to celebrate his birth anniversary today. Every year December 22 is observed by Indians in the form of National Mathematics Day, aka National Maths Day. People often search for Srinivasa Ramanujan's life. Questions like "Who was Ramanujan?" and "why is National Mathematics Day celebrated?" always come up on Google searches. It was on this date in 1887 that the great Indian mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan was born. The Government of India declared December 22 i.e. his birth anniversary as National Mathematics Day to honour his life achievements. It was announced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the inauguration ceremony of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srinivasa Ramanujan at Madras University on 26 February 2012. National Mathematics Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: Hilarious Posts for Those Who Share a Love-Hate Relationship with Math.

The great mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, in a Brahmin family in Erode village, Coimbatore. Ramanujan's father's name was Srinivasa Iyengar and Ramanujan is counted among the greatest mathematics thinkers of the modern world. During his lifetime, he made extensive contributions in the areas of mathematical analysis and number theory. He is said to have had an interest in mathematics since childhood. Most of his time was spent reading and practising mathematics, which often earned him fewer marks in other subjects.

At the age of just 12, Ramanujan had mastered trigonometry and developed several theorems, without any help. Ramanujan's early education was in a primary school in Kumbakonam. In 1898, he attended Town High School. He was so impressed with the subject Maths as a child that it became his favourite subject. He also studied at Madras University and in 1911, he published a 17-page paper in the Journal of the Indian Mathematical Society based on Bernoulli numbers.

