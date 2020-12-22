It National Mathematics Day 2020! This day dedicated to the subject of numbers is celebrated every year on December 22. We've all had different kinds of relationship with the subject Maths. While some of us totally enjoy it, some fear it and some have a... well, let's say love-hate relationship with it. This means you want to be good at it BUT no matter how much you try, you don't get better! So whether or not, you're getting better that this subject, we have for you some of most relatable maths memes for you to LOL at. National Mathematics Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know About the Day Observed on Mathematical Genius Srinivasa Ramanujan’s Birth Anniversary.

Also, did you know why National Mathematics Day? The day honours the birth anniversary of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan and therefore every year this day is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm. Before dying which is at the age of just 32 from tuberculosis, Srinivasa Ramanujan had already given the world around 3500 mathematical formulae and this day aims at spreading awareness about it. The main aim behind celebrating the day to popularise the importance of mathematics for the development of humanity. So on this day let's share with you some of the best memes you can share online today to observe National Mathematics Day 2020!

National Mathematics Day was first observed in 2012 when former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh declared this day as National Mathematics Day. If there is something you can learn from the life of Ramanujan, it is the art of asking questions. It is said that he was fond of asking questions since childhood. And sometimes these questions would even leave the teachers' minds confused. He was very curious to know everything. It is said that he used to ask interesting questions like "Who was the first person in the world?", "What is the distance between sky and earth?", "How deep and how big is the sea?", etc.

