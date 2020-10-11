It is time to ditch your bras again. Although during the pandemic, most of the women have abandoned their bras because of being at home significantly, No Bra Day 2020 calls for a significant cause. The day promotes breast cancer awareness. Women are encouraged to not wear their bra on National No Bra Day as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness. National No Bra Day is observed on the 13th day of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October. But there is a lot you should know about the day. In this article, we bring you National No Bra Day 2020 date, history and significance that encourages women to forgo wearing a bra to raise awareness on breast cancer.

No Bra Day 2020 Date

No Bra Day was initially observed on July 9, 2011. However, within three years, it had moved to the 13th day of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October. The National No Bra Day 2020 is on October 13.

No Bra Day: History and Significance

No Bra Day was founded to both raise awareness son breast cancer and its prevalence in today’s society, as well as to drive opportunities to fundraising opportunities to help the research moving. According to studies, one in eight women develops breast cancer in their lives and have to battle the disease. It was first held on October 19, 2011, and the medical event was named BRA (Breast Reconstruction Awareness) Day. It was eventually named as No Bra Day as a way to encourage women to enjoy being braless and become knowledgeable about breast cancer symptoms.

Celebrating No Bra Day is as simple as not wearing a bra. In addition, you can learn more about breast cancer and how it affects women and also fundraise for the cause.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).