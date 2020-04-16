National Pajama Day 2020 Date: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The National Pajama Day is observed on April 16 annually. To those of you are thinking if there is actually a day for Pajamas or we are just making it up, hold your thought. There is a day dedicated to the comfiest outfit. As the name suggests, the National Pajama Day is spent by people wearing their pyjamas and celebrating this piece of clothing which is so easy-breezy. Also known as the National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, there is a lot not known, but it is religiously observed every year. While we celebrate National Pajama Day 2020 today, in this article, know the history, significance, celebrations and lot more about this day.

National Pajama Day: Date

National Pajama Day, also called National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day is observed on April 16. There is no significant reason for selecting April 16 as a date to celebrate Pajama Day.

National Pajama Day History and Significance

The creation of Pajamas can be traced back to Persia, hundreds of years ago. It is said that during the 17th century, British colonists adapted the style of clothing from India and brought it to England, where it became famous as ‘Lounging Attire.’ Eventually, it was brought to the United States and continue to grow popularity across the world. Not much is known about this unofficial holiday. In 2004, Pajamagram, a US company, launched a campaign celebrating Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day as a reward for the late-night working on Texas. Quarantine in Pyjamas! Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Teach How Life is Better in Your Night Suits.

National Pajama Day Celebrations

To mark National Pajama Day, people wear their favourite pyjamas to work and enjoy with their co-workers. It is a fun employee engagement activity too. Everyone is dressed down, ditching their strict formal attire for a day. They also click their photos and upload it on social media celebrating the National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

However, this year’s celebration will be different. Due to the current global crisis, many people are working from home, as a few countries go under lockdown. Since it is a work from home, people have been wearing their comfortable pajamas to finish their task in comfort. National Pajama Day 2020 is another chance for all of us to don the favourite pyjamas and enjoy the quarantine.