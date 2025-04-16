April 16, 2025, Special Days: April 16, 2025, is marked by a diverse range of special days celebrating everything from wellness and awareness to fun and nature. It includes World Voice Day, promoting the importance of vocal health, and National Stress Awareness Day, encouraging mindfulness and mental well-being. Light-hearted observances like National Pyjama Day and National Banana Day bring a playful touch, while Save the Elephant Day and World Semicolon Day highlight serious causes. Cultural and spiritual observances such as Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi and Holy Wednesday add depth to the day. Other recognitions include National Librarian Day, National Orchid Day, and the visually stunning Fuji Shibazakura Festival in Japan. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 16, 2025 (Wednesday)

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Holy Wednesday World Voice Day National Stress Awareness Day National Pyjama Day National Horny Day (US) Day of the Mushroom National Banana Day National Eggs Benedict Day National Librarian Day National Orchid Day Save the Elephant Day World Semicolon Day Youth Homelessness Matters Day Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 16, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:21 am on Wednesday, 16 April 2025 (IST)

6:21 am on Wednesday, 16 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:56 pm on Wednesday, 16 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Akon Alyssa Hyde Anya Taylor-Joy Chance The Rapper Charlie Chaplin (16 April 1889 - 25 December 1977) Martin Lawrence Sadie Sink Selena (16 April 1971 - 31 March 1995) Nate Diaz Claire Foy Gina Carano Jon Cryer Ellen Barkin Lara Dutta Priya Banerjee Narayani Shastri

