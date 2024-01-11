National Road Safety Week is the annual week-long observance in India that is focused on promoting road safety practices that need to be the norm across the country. National Road Safety Week 2024 will be marked from January 11 to January 17. This annual observance is an important time to promote the right and safe way to be on the road and explore the country in a safe and secure manner. From seat-belt and helmet rules to lesser-known road safety practices while driving, everything is promoted and talked about during the observance of National Road Safety Week. This celebration also gives people the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to the betterment of society and help ensure that road safety in India is a priority. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12.

When is National Road Safety Week 2024?

National Road Safety Week 2024 will be marked from January 11 to January 17. This annual observance was initiated by the Ministry of Road Transport and is focused on helping people on the road to acknowledge and practice safe driving habits on the road. Whether you are a frequent driver or rider or a leisurely one, there are certain rules and regulations that are extremely important to not just safeguard yourself but also others while on the road. National Road Safety Week gives people the opportunity to highlight these practices.

Significance of National Road Safety Week

Every year, the observance of National Road Safety Week gives people the chance to remind people of the basic safety practices like wearing rear seat belts, or the importance of both riders donning a helmet. It also gives us the chance to recognise and highlight stories of people who have dedicated their lives to ensuring India has safer roads. From Dorris Francis - the traffic heroine of Gaziabad who manages traffic at a busy intersection in the city where she lost her daughter in 2019, to Harman Singh Sidhu - a survivor whose life was completely changed by a road accident, this week-long observance allows you the chance to know better about the unsung heroes who have been tirelessly striving to make Indian roads safer.

We hope that this National Road Safety Week, you do your bit to understand the need to make our roads safe and promote the practices that will help us reach there faster.

