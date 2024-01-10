New Delhi, January 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, with activities planned across 763 districts of the country. National Youth Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, will see participation by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in collaboration with multiple government departments.

'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from National Service Scheme units, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and many educational institutions, will participate in a road safety awareness campaign. National Youth Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Road safety campaigns will be kicked off by central, state ministers, MPs or MLAs, marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign, according to an official statement. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 10th Edition of Summit Today.

Trained volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic at major traffic points and also conduct road safety awareness activities. Volunteers will also visit anganwadi centres for story telling sessions with children and to disseminate information about various government schemes.

