National Savings Day is a significant observation dedicated to our relationship with money. It is extremely important because it affects almost every decision we make in life. This is why National Savings Day 2020 is celebrated on October 12, in the United States of America, urging people to understand the importance of savings. The worth of saving earnings is understood even more during this pandemic. Many people, unfortunately, had to lose their job, fight with the ongoing economic crisis and so on. But how should you save money? If you feel overwhelmed, thinking about how to save money, you are not alone. Sometimes, the best way to start saving money is simply to become more aware of your finances and your spending habits. From keeping your credit cards at home to utility savings, here are six simple tips to save money for a better future.

1. Avoid and Eliminate Debt

Pay off your cards and bills every month on time to keep your debt from piling up. Check how much you spend servicing your debt each month. Once you are free from paying interest on your debt, you can put that money into savings.

2. Keep Your Credit Card at Home

If possible, avoid going into debt in the first place by spending within your limits. One way to achieve this would be by keeping your credit card at home. With a savings built up, you would not have to put unexpected expenses on a card.

3. Create a Budget

Create a budget of your own and the most famous way to is by following the 50/20/30 rule. It means that 50 percent of your income should go to essentials like rent and food, twenty percent should go on savings, and the remaining thirty percent should go on personal expenses like entertainment. Try it for a month, and you will eventually learn the tactic. You might even end up saving more!

4. Save Before You Start Spending

Another best ways to save money is by eliminating a certain amount into savings, before you begin with your monthly expenditure. This will also help you to set the right limits on your non-essentials budget.

5. Utility Savings

Lower your utility bills. Evaluate whether or not you are as conservative as you can with your utilities. One of the quick tips to save money on your bills is to unplug appliances when you are not using.

6. Do Not Waste Food

This is one of the significant factors in saving. Meal planning is another great option that can help you save time, money and even make you healthy. Although eating outside food can be very tempting every night, note that you can make the same at home as well, in a more healthy way. Whenever there is a leftover, store it in the fridge for the next day, instead of wasting it.

These are some of the most common and easiest ways to start savings as a beginner. Once you become a pro at the above, you can plan your long-term saving strategies, like health insurance, a fixed deposit and many more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).