Every year on October 31, National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is observed in remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister. He's known as the 'Iron Man of India' because of his steely nerves and iron determination. Sardar was a well-loved nickname among people because of his national initiatives and compassion. National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary.

On October 31, 2023, the country will be observing the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. His Birth Anniversary is also observed as National Unity Day in honour of his extraordinary accomplishment of assisting in the unification of over 550 princely states into the Union of India. Many years after his death, the BJP and the Congress have both recently claimed ownership of his bequest, making him the focus of considerable political debate.

Let's Pay Tribute to the Incredible Leader by Exploring These Five Amazing Facts About 'Iron Man of India'

India was crucially unified by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel following its liberation from British domination. His unwavering efforts to include more than 562 princely states into the recently established Indian Union earned him the moniker "Iron Man of India." India as we know it now was founded on its commitment to maintaining national unity. After completing his legal studies, Patel founded a successful legal practice in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His clients and coworkers respected and trusted him because of his sharp intellect and dedication to fairness. Sardar Patel was a staunch supporter of non-violence and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He was instrumental in a number of independence struggles, such as the Bardoli Satyagraha, the Quit India Movement, and the Salt Satyagraha. He gained a unique position in the independence movement because of his steadfast devotion to Gandhi's principles. In his home state, Gujarat, the world's tallest statue, known as the "Statue of Unity," was built in his honour to honour his legacy. With a height of 182 metres, this enormous statue bears witness to his lasting impact on the country. Sardar Patel had a major role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities, Tribal and Excluded Areas. His leadership and wisdom influenced the development of India's core governing ideals. PM Narendra Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects on Two-day Gujarat Visit from October 30.

Meanwhile, in an effort to encourage youths to get involved in different nation-building activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday, October 29, that a statewide "Mera Yuva Bharat" platform will be launched on October 31, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. "MYBharat will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India", he stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).