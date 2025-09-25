Native American Day 2025 will be marked on September 26. The holiday is celebrated in various US States, in celebration of Native American culture and holds immense importance to remember the history of how the United States came to be. Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday in the month of September in California and Nevada. As we observe this day, here is everything you need to know about Native American Day 2025, the significance of Native American Day and how to celebrate it. Learn about the history, significance, and traditions associated with this state holiday dedicated to recognising the first inhabitants of the land. September 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

When is Native American Day 2025?

Native American Day 2025 will be marked on September 26. The observance of Native American Day is celebrated on different dates in different states. However, the most prominent celebration occurs in Nevada and California, which is marked on the fourth Friday in the month of September.

Native American Day 2024 Date: September 27

Native American Day 2025 Date: September 26

Native American Day 2026 Date: September 25

Native American Day 2027 Date: September 24

Significance of Native American Day

The observance of Native American Day began in California in 1939, when California governor Culbert Olson declared October 1 to be "Indian Day", making California the first state to honour this holiday. In 1968, Governor Ronald Reagan signed a resolution calling for a holiday called American Indian Day to be held on the Fourth Friday in September. Ever since, the celebration has been an important part of history, which helps people to be more aware of the real history of America, to be an advocate for their history and to safeguard it.

Traditions Associated With Native American Day

Native American Day is observed with events that highlight the culture, history and contributions of Native tribes. Schools and cultural organisations often host storytelling sessions, educational workshops, and traditional dance or music performances. Many communities organise powwows, art exhibitions, and craft fairs showcasing Native artistry. The day also serves as a reminder to learn about the struggles faced by Native peoples, honour their resilience, and promote awareness of their traditions and values that continue to shape American society.

How California Officially Observes Native American Day

In California, Native American Day is recognised as an official state holiday, observed on the fourth Friday of September each year. While it is not a federal holiday, state offices, schools, and some institutions mark the occasion with cultural and educational programmes. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the historical presence, heritage, and ongoing contributions of Native American communities in California. Many state events include tribal ceremonies, flag-raisings, and public awareness initiatives to foster respect and understanding of Native cultures.

To mark Native American Day, people are sure to honour the Native American cultures, provide a platform for them to speak about their traditions, the challenges they continue to face, and educate more people about the importance of supporting the Native Americans in upholding their history. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Native American Day 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).