Sharad Navratri 2025 is set to begin on September 22 this year and will be celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm across India. The nine days of this auspicious festival are dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of the nine-day festival carries deep spiritual significance. Along with fasting, prayers, and rituals, music plays an important role in creating the devotional atmosphere across the country. This year, Shardiya Navratri 2025 starts on Monday, with Ghatasthapana and ends on the day of Vijayadashami, which falls on Thursday, October 2. Explore this special playlist of Maa Durga songs and aartis that bring together spirituality, tradition, and festive energy during Sharad Navratri 2025. Whether you’re performing daily puja, joining dandiya nights, or simply seeking divine vibes, these Durga bhajans and songs will uplift your Navratri celebrations.

During the festival of Navratri, bhajans, aartis, and traditional songs bring devotees closer to the divine, filling homes and temples with positive vibrations. From soulful renditions to powerful Durga stutis, the Navratri playlist sets the perfect tone for daily pujas and celebrations. As Sharad Navratri 2025 nears, here’s a well-curated playlist of Navratri special bhajans and aarti songs that are played during the nine days of devotion. Navratri 2025 Fasting Rules and Guidelines: What Foods To Eat for Energy and Which Ingredients To Avoid During the Nine-Day Vrat.

Navratri Special Durga Songs and Aartis

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali – One of the most popular Navratri bhajans sung in praise of Maa Durga, often played during aartis and garba nights.

Aigiri Nandini (Mahishasura Mardini Stotram) – A powerful Sanskrit stotram that celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

Durge Durghat Bhari (Marathi Aarti) – A soulful Marathi aarti sung during Navratri and other Durga festivals.

Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti – A widely recited traditional aarti dedicated to Maa Ambe, integral to Navratri celebrations.

Maa Sherawaliye – A devotional song that invokes the image of Goddess Durga riding her lion.

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu (Durga Saptashloki Stotram) – A sacred chant praising the universal presence of Goddess Durga.

Ambe Maa Ni Aarti (Gujarati Aarti) – A traditional Gujarati aarti sung during Navratri, especially before and after Garba sessions.

The morning rituals during the 9-day festival begin with calming devotional tracks dedicated to Maa Durga, while during evenings, devotees come together and engage in energetic aartis and bhajans that uplift the spirit, making devotees feel connected to the festive essence of Navratri. During Sharad Navratri, play these bhajans and aarti songs, which serve as a beautiful way to keep the devotion alive throughout the nine days. This Navratri, let the divine melodies of Maa Durga’s bhajans guide your prayers, energise your celebrations, and fill your home with blessings and positivity.

