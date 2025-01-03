Sharad Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The occasion is celebrated with great devotion across India. Sharad Navratri, also popularly known as Navratri, falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. The nine days festivity culminates on the tenth day with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Sharad Navratri 2025 will begin with Ghatasthapana on September 22, 2025, and end with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 2. The word Navaratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. The nine-day festivities are dedicated to Goddess Durga where devotees worship all the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Below, find Sharad Navratri 2025 calendar with full schedule and dates of Ghatasthapana, Dussehra and other important days. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Shardiya Navratri is the most popular and significant Navratri of all Navratris, hence it is also known as Maha Navratri. As the festival falls in the lunar month Ashwin during Sharad Ritu, it draws its name from Sharad Ritu. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with great fanfare where women, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, adorn themselves with nine different colours which are allocated to each day of Navratri. Each weekday is ruled by one of the planets or Navgrahas and accordingly, colours are assigned to each day. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar

Shardiya Navratri Day Date Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 1 September 22 Ghatasthapana Puja, Shailputri Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 2 September 23 Brahmacharini Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 3 September 24 Chandraghanta Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 4 September 25 Vinayaka Chaturthi Shardiya Navratri Day 5 September 26 Kushmanda Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 6 September 27 Skandamata Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 7 September 28 Katyayani Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 8 September 29 Saraswati Avahan, Kalaratri Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 9 September 30 Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja Shardiya Navratri Day 10 October 1 Maha Navami Shardiya Navratri Day 11 October 2 Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, the festivities are marked with Dandiya Raas and Garba dances while in West Bengal and parts of Eastern India, the festivities of Navratri are celebrated as Durga Puja with elaborate decorations and rituals. In northern India, Ram Leela performances are enacted in various regions, culminating in Dussehra, symbolising Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. The festival concludes with Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, a day celebrating the goddess’s victory and symbolising the end of negativity and the beginning of prosperity.

