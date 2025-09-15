Sharad Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across India. The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, usually falls in September or October every year. This year, Shardiya Navratri 2025 starts on Monday, September 22 with Ghatasthapana and ends on the day of Vijayadashami, which falls on Thursday, October 2. The name Shardiya Navratri has been taken from Sharad Ritu. During Navratri fasting, certain foods are strictly avoided as they are believed to disturb the sattvic balance. Navratri 2025 Goddess, Colours and Dates: Which Form of Maa Durga To Worship on Each Day? What Color To Wear on These 9 Days?

Foods To Eat During Navratri

During the fast, you can drink milk, make milkshakes of any kind that you like or smoothies

Instead, devotees rely on alternatives such as buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and tapioca pearls (sabudana).

You can also eat potatoes, sweet potatoes, bottle gourds (lauki), arbi, pumpkin, spinach, celery, carrots, and all types of fruits

Keep nuts and dry fruits are an essential component of your Navratri diet due to their nutritional value.

Common cooking mediums such as regular table salt are replaced with sendha namak, also known as rock salt, which is considered pure and suitable for fasting.

Foods To Avoid During Navratri

Garlic and onions are prohibited during Navratri because they are tamasic meals. Grains like wheat, rice, and lentils are generally not consumed during this time. Apart from grains, spices like turmeric, hing (asafoetida), and mustard seeds are also avoided. Onions, garlic, and certain vegetables like brinjal are also not used, as they are classified as tamasic foods Consumption of meat, eggs, or alcohol is strictly not allowed. During the Navratri fast, devotees should not consume normal salt, haldi, curry powder, etc.

During the nine days, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in cultural festivities like Garba and Dandiya. Along with festivities, food also plays a significant role during this period, as fasting is not just about abstaining from meals but about maintaining the purity of body and mind. By avoiding heavy and processed foods, devotees create a sattvic diet that is light and nourishing. This practice not only strengthens one’s devotion but also promotes health benefits.

