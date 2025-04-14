Nepali New Year, also known as "Naya Barsa" or "Navavarsha", is a vibrant and culturally significant celebration observed by the Nepalese community both within Nepal and around the world. It falls on the first day of the Nepali month of Baisakh, which usually corresponds to mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. Nepali New Year 2025 or Nepali New Year 2082 (as per the traditional calendar) will be observed on Saturday, April 14. This auspicious occasion marks the beginning of a new lunar calendar year according to the Bikram Sambat system, which has been in use in Nepal for centuries. As you observe the Nepali New Year 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Nepali New Year 2082 wishes in Nepali, Happy Nepali New Year messages, Nepali New Year images and 'Naya Barsa Ko Subhakamana' in Nepali text that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day. Happy Jur Sital 2025 Greetings: Celebrate Maithili New Year With Images, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Wallpapers.

The Nepali New Year is a time of joy, renewal, and cultural pride. Preparations for the celebration typically begin several days in advance, with homes being cleaned and decorated with colourful rangoli and festive lights. People engage in shopping for new clothes, gifts, and traditional sweets to exchange with family and friends. The atmosphere is filled with excitement as communities come together to partake in various cultural events, music, dance performances, and feasts. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Nepali New Year 2025 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

Nepali New Year 2082 Wishes in Nepali Text

WhatsApp Message Reads: नयाँ वर्ष २०८२ को पावन अवसरमा तपाईं र तपाईंको परिवारमा सुख, शान्ति, समृद्धि र दीर्घायुको कामना।

WhatsApp Message Reads: नयाँ वर्षले ल्याओस् तपाईंको जीवनमा नयाँ उमंग, नयाँ प्रेरणा र अपार सफलता। शुभकामना!

WhatsApp Message Reads: २०७९ का मीठा सम्झनाहरूलाई साथ लिएर, २०८२ मा अझ मिठा पलहरूको शुभारम्भ होस्। नयाँ वर्षको शुभकामना!

WhatsApp Message Reads: जीवनमा उत्साह, सम्बन्धमा माया, कार्यमा सफलता, र हृदयमा शान्ति सदा बनी रहोस्। नयाँ वर्ष २०८२ शुभ रहोस्!

WhatsApp Message Reads: नयाँ वर्षले तपाईंलाई नयाँ अवसर, राम्रो स्वास्थ्य, र धेरै खुसी ल्याओस् भन्ने शुभकामना!

Nepali New Year Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Nepali New Year (File Image)

Nepali New Year Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Nepali New Year (File Image)

Nepali New Year Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Nepali New Year (File Image)

One of the hallmark traditions of the Nepali New Year is the offering of prayers and rituals at temples and shrines across the country. Devotees gather to seek blessings for prosperity, good health, and success in the coming year. Many also visit sacred sites such as Swayambhunath and Pashupatinath in Kathmandu or Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to pay homage and reflect on spiritual values. Wishing everyone a Happy Nepali New Year 2025!

