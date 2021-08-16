Onam is the Malayali harvest festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Kerala. The celebration of Onam is usually ten-day-long. Onam 2021 began on August 12. However, the most important day in this celebration is known as Thiru Onam (Thiruvonam). Thiruvonam 2021 will be celebrated on August 21. Thiruvoman celebration is filled with various grand events, and people often prepare and indulge in the traditional Onam Sadya on this day. Onam celebration revolves around King Mahabali’s reign on Earth, and it is believed that he walks on Earth and celebrates with his people again during these ten days. As we prepare to celebrate Thiruvonam 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the significance of the Onam festival and more.

When is Onam 2021? What is Thiruvonam 2021 Date

Onam is a harvest festival, and it started on August 12. However, the ten-day festival has certain celebrations specified for each day. Thiruvonam is the most important day of this 10-day festivity and will be celebrated on August 21. The celebration of Onam, in order, are Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, Thiruvonam, Avittam and Chatham. The celebrations are fairly small scale for Avittam and Chatham.

Significance of Onam Celebration

King Mahabhali was known as a just and phenomenal king who helped his kingdom prosper. The story of King Mahabali, according to the Hindu Mythology, states that he sacrificed his life to please Lord Vishnu, who he was a stoic believer of. Impressed by his devotion, Lord Vishnu granted Mahbhali the power to come back and witness the growth and prosperity in his kingdom during harvest season every year. The ten days of Onam is believed to be this time where King Mahabali is invited into the homes of Keralites across the world.

How is Onam Celebrated?

Each day of Onam is celebrated by indulging in delicious delicacies. However, on the day of Thiruvonam, people often prepare a grand 7-course Sadya, which is complete with everything from savoury to sweet dishes and is served on a traditional banana leaf. Onam Sadya is prepared as people believe that King Mahabali will come to feast with the families. In addition, people get together in a community, draw colourful Pookalams, sing Onam songs, and dance together.

The festival of Onam has a rich cultural significance in Kerala and is considered to be an extremely special time for everyone from Kerala. It is believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the lives of all. We hope that this Onam does just that.

