Thiruvonam, the main day of Onam, will be celebrated on August 21 this year. Thiruvonam is also called second Onam. Families and friends get together to celebrate the day, enjoy sadhya together, exchange gifts and have an excellent time. And like every Indian festival, dressing up in the best traditional outfits is what everyone looks forward to. Whether kids or adults, men or women, people want to put their best traditional fashion foot forward on the festival day. Ladies dress up in traditional Kasavu saree, symbolic of Kerala’s rich culture, heritage and tradition. If you, too, are planning to wear the traditional off-white saree or half-saree or lehenga with a golden border on Thiruvonam 2021, here’s a celebrity style guide for Onam 2021! Actresses such as Asin, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Priya Prakash Varrier, among many, show you how to wear it the right way. Onam Sadhya 2021 Dishes List in Malayalam: Get the Names of All 26 Items and Learn How Onam Sadhya is Served on Banana Leaf.

Asin

Asin looks like a vision in this Kerala saree. We love the traditional silhouette. She is wearing statement gold jewellery, flowers in her hair and goes for a simple kohl-eyed look.

Asin in Kasavu Saree (File Image)

Rani Mukerji

The Bengali beauty has draped white and golden saree on many occasions, interestingly, for visiting Durga Puja pandals. East or south, fashion unites us all.

Rani Mukerji (File Image)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya is the epitome of grace and elegance in this off-white saree with a golden border and motifs studded with stones. We also adore little Aaradhya’s red and orange ghagra choli.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya (File Image)

Kajal Aggarwal

The South beauty looks ethereal in this traditional attire. She has gone for a golden motif printed blouse with her plain saree, and frankly, it pairs up well.

Kajal Aggarwal (File Image)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, popular for her modern silhouette, gives the good old Kasavu saree a modern twist.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (File Image)

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan beauty was donning a white and gold half saree and accessorised it with golden jhumkas, a clutch and gajra in hair. Not to forget the bindi that looks so damn good on Jacky.

Jacqueline Fernandez (File Image)

Isha Talwar

The Mirzapur star presents another look in the golden-white lehenga, and it works for us. The whole look gives major Onam vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Talwar (@talwarisha)

Priya Prakash Varrier

The young star is wearing the typical Kasavu saree but teamed it with a sleeveless green blouse with a keyhole neckline. Jhumkas and gajra, and our wink girl, is ready to slay. Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Festive Ready In This Rust Orange Ethnicwear (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

One of the memorable looks from Sonam’s movie career is this one in Kasavu saree. She is shaking her leg in the song ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol’ and looking fab doing it.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (File Image)

Aren’t they all gorgeous? These ladies are certainly looking like a million buck in this gorgeous ethnic wear. Go ahead and drape the famous Kerala Kasavu saree and enjoy the beautiful festival of Onam. We wish you all a Happy Thiruvonam 2021!

